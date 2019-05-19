Fans to receive 82 per cent of Euro 2020 tickets

UEFA has reserved 2.5million Euro 2020 tickets for the general public and supporters of the participating teams.

Fans will receive 82 per cent of the tickets available for matches at Euro 2020, UEFA has announced.

The governing body has revealed the details for next year’s competition, which will see 24 teams playing in 12 countries across the continent.

UEFA confirmed that 2.5million tickets have been reserved for supporters of participating nations and the general public, more than the total number available for Euro 2016, which was staged in France.

Across the 44 matches, 1m tickets will be available for €50 or less and 40,000 supporters will pay fewer than €100 to attend the semi-finals and final at Wembley.

In the first sales window, which opens for a month on June 12, 1.5m tickets will be available to the general public.

UEFA has come under fire recently regarding the allocations and prices for entry to the Champions League and Europa League finals.

Liverpool face Tottenham in the Champions League in Madrid on June 1, with less than half of the 68,000 tickets allocated to the two Premier League clubs.

The Reds revealed their supporters could buy tickets in four categories ranging from £60 to £513.

At the Europa League final, which takes place in Baku on May 29, London clubs Arsenal and Chelsea have received a combined ticket allocation of 12,000 at a 68,700-seater stadium.