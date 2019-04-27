Montenegro handed stadium ban by UEFA after racist abuse of England players

UEFA has punished Montenegro with a stadium ban for racist behaviour after incidents during their Euro 2020 qualifier against England.

Raheem Sterling, who recently called for “radical changes” such as points deductions in order to tackle racism effectively, Danny Rose and Callum Hudson-Odoi were subjected to racist chanting throughout the Three Lions’ 5-1 Group A victory in Podgorica on March 25.

Gareth Southgate confirmed after the match that England would report the incident to UEFA and a charge followed from European football’s governing body.

Montenegro must now play their next competitive match, against Kosovo in June, without supporters present and a banner reading “#EqualGame” must also be displayed.

FA Spokesperson: "The FA acknowledges UEFA's decision to sanction the Football Association of Montenegro. We hope that their next home match being played behind closed doors sends out a message that racism has no place in football or in wider society.

Other UEFA charges found against Montenegro were the setting off of fireworks, throwing of objects, crowd disturbances and the blocking of stairways, with a €20,000 fine the outcome.

In response, the Football Association stated: “The FA acknowledges UEFA’s decision to sanction the Football Association of Montenegro. We hope that their next home match being played behind closed doors sends out a message that racism has no place in football or in wider society.

“We will continue to work with the relevant authorities in football to ensure that all players are able to enjoy the game in a discrimination-free environment.”