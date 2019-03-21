Manuel Neuer looks set to remain as Germany’s first-choice goalkeeper, but Joachim Low says Marc-Andre ter Stegen will get chances.
Joachim Low has hinted Manuel Neuer will remain his first-choice goalkeeper at the start of Germany’s Euro 2020 qualification campaign ahead of Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
Neuer started against Serbia in Wednesday’s 1-1 friendly draw, suggesting the Bayern Munich goalkeeper is still in front of his rival for the role.
Barcelona’s Ter Stegen replaced Neuer at half-time but had very little to do, Germany improving in the second half as they fought back to avoid defeat on home soil.
Germany’s qualifying campaign begins on Sunday with a trip to face Netherlands, and Neuer looks set to keep his place in Low’s XI.
“At the end of last week or in the past, I’ve already said that Marc-Andre will definitely have some chances. That’s my plan.
“Now we have just made one game, in this one he has played a half. That was our decision, that Manuel plays as captain in the first half.
“In the second half then Marc-Andre played, but we still have some games during the year and he will certainly get his opportunity.”