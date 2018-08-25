Hodgson gives Hornets’ mascot stinging rebuke

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has told Watford mascot Harry the Hornet to behave himself ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash at Vicarage Road.

After the final whistle of their 1-1 draw in 2016, the mascot dived on the pitch, mocking Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, who had earlier been booked for simulation.

Former Palace boss Sam Allardyce said Harry the Hornet was “out of order” after that incident but the mascot avoided disciplinary action by the Football Association.

Zaha had to be hauled away by Palace’s coaching staff after the mascot threw himself to the ground near the Ivory Coast star but seemed to see the funny side later on.

Zaha, who won the penalty that settled a Championship playoff final between the Eagles and the Hornets in 2013, said there was an “agenda” against him after he was booked for diving in a match at Vicarage Road in April this year.

“If you’re asking me whether Harry the Hornet, who I presume is the mascot, should dive in that way, I think it’s disgraceful,” Hodgson said. “Because that’s not what football matches are about.”

“And certainly if it’s provoking the crowd into looking for something that’s not there, it should be stopped,” he said.

“Wilf Zaha does not dive for penalties, he gets knocked over sometimes, sometimes he gets knocked over or unbalanced without it being a penalty or a foul, because he runs at such speed and has such agility with the ball. But he certainly doesn’t dive,” Hodgson said.

“But of course teams try to take every advantage they can,” he said. “I would be very disappointed if the Crystal Palace mascot was doing something like that to provoke the crowd against an opponent.”