How does Alisson help Liverpool?

With the World Cup now over, the football world now turns its concentration to new signings ahead of the coming domestic leagues.

In the English Premier League, speculations never end and it seems that Liverpool are now looking to address their goalkeeping issues by trying to sign AS Roma goalie Alisson.

The Brazilian recently had a spell in the World Cup and is now one of the top priorities of the Merseyside club, with other news that Premier League teams like Chelsea are also eyeing the 25-year-old’s services.

However, the biggest link at the moment is with Liverpool and adding the towering shot-stopper to their line-up may help them finally challenge for the title. Here are some of the biggest things that Alisson can bring if he decides to play at Anfield in the coming season.

PHYSICALITY THAT TRANSLATES WELL IN THE LEAGUE

One of the reasons that the English Premier League is popular is that it is one of the most competitive leagues in Europe.

The physical nature of the game makes everything so compelling as it is one of the many assets that the players have to bring on the pitch.

Having Alisson between the sticks for Liverpool can help them add a little more physical presence in the defence as he is a bigger goalie than Lloris Karius and has shown for AS Roma and Brazil that he is not afraid of contact when trying to stop strikers from finding the back of the net.

ADDRESSES LIVERPOOL’S GOALKEEPING ISSUE

While the Reds have capable keepers in Karius and Simon Mignolet, having Alisson brings the team something that the first two are inconsistent of, having a commanding presence.

Liverpool have had issues on the defensive end, not just in the goalkeeping category. They initially addressed it with adding Virgil van Dijk to the team to help lead the line and be the voice of the defence. If Alisson comes in, he will be another addition to their improving defence and his confidence and presence makes sure that everyone is always in check and aware of what’s happening.

Furthermore, Alisson has displayed that he is capable of adjusting in important moments in the game and that should come in handy if Liverpool find themselves playing in big stages yet again.

DOES HIS JOB WELL

Of course, the main job of a goalkeeper is to keep shots from going to the back of the net.

With AS Roma, Alisson has certainly done that. Last year, Alisson only allowed 28 goals in the Serie A which was good for second best in the league and only champions Juventus allowed less goals in the process.

Futhermore, the Brazilian kept 17 clean sheets in the season, tied for second place and only behind Pepe Reina’s 18.

With Liverpool’s current defence considerably better than what AS Roma had for Alisson last season, it is likely that the number would improve if given a chance.

BALL DISTRIBUTION HELPS IN LIVERPOOL’S STYLE OF PLAY

It is no secret now that Liverpool enjoy an attacking style of football and having a keeper who excels in distributing the ball certainly helps their cause.

Alisson distributes the ball much better than the Reds’ current goalkeepers, with the Brazilian achieving 83 per cent accuracy as compared to Karius’ 72 per cent and Mignolet’s 75. This means that the Brazilian has a much better chance of quickly translating a defensive stop to instant offence with intelligent movement of the ball and having quick players like Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Bobby Firmino will surely have devastating results.

As proof of this, Alisson actually has an assist in last year’s Serie A campaign.

ALISSON IS JUST BETTER

Already with many points beforehand, it is just clear to see that Alisson will make Liverpool a much better team.

As much as the current shot-stoppers of Jurgen Klopp can do decent jobs in certain spells, Alisson has already shown that he can perform in bigger situations despite only being 25.

His current methods also benefit the needs that Klopp’s style demands and as a sweeper with Roma it is very likely that Alisson will need only minor adjustments to be comfortable with Liverpool in the coming season.

These are only a few reasons why Liverpool are looking to break the bank for Alisson this summer.