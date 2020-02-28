Liverpool’s Sadio Mane: I didn’t know Premier League winners got medals

Liverpool are on firmly on course for the Premier League title and Sadio Mane has only just learned the achievement would land him a medal.

Sadio Mane “never knew” that Premier League winners were awarded medals, with one almost certainly heading his way as Liverpool’s march to the title continues.

The Senegal forward has been a key player in the Reds’ stunning campaign, scoring 13 goals and assisting six in 24 appearances.

Jurgen Klopp’s side sit 22 points clear at the summit with 11 games remaining, putting a first top-flight crown in 30 years firmly within their grasp.

But the medal which will come with it is of little interest to Mane.

“I heard yesterday that if we win the league, we will have a medal,” he told BBC World Service.

“I never knew that happened, but I don’t care about medals.”

100 – Sadio Mane’s opener for Liverpool was his 100th goal for English clubs across all competitions (75 for Liverpool and 25 for Southampton). Breakthrough. #NORLIVpic.twitter.com/TRc7RaZukb — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 15, 2020

After missing out to Manchester City in a thrilling title race last season, Liverpool have made things look easy this time around.

Mane, however, insists it has been anything but.

“Easy? Oh, I wish,” he said. “We know the Premier League is the best league in the world and every single game you have to give 100 per cent if you want to win.

“It’s what we always try and I think it’s working very well, but we have to keep working hard to get what we want.

“Our target from the beginning was to win the league, so if we win it, it will be great for the club and for the fans.”

With Klopp having brought the Champions League trophy to Anfield, a maiden Premier League title could lead to a statue of the German being built outside the club’s home ground.

It is an honour Mane believes his manager would deserve.

“For sure I think there will be one because he is a great manager and he is doing very well for the club and the players,” he said.

“He has his specific way of doing things and he gives his players more responsibility on the pitch which is really important.

“At the same time, he is very friendly with his players so that is one of his big strengths.”

Liverpool head to Watford on Saturday with a chance to increase their lead at the top to 25 points due to City facing Aston Villa in the EFL Cup final on Sunday.