Join forces with Liverpool FC fans all around the world with the Stand Red App

You’ve fervently supported Liverpool FC for as long as you can remember, but where’s the fun in cheering the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson on your own?

Now, you don’t have to anymore as you can Stand Red with fellow fans from all across the globe with the Stand Red App, brought to you by Standard Chartered.

Building up to the weekend’s action will never be the same again and here is why!

Firstly, what better way to be greeted than by Liverpool FC’s inspirational captain Jordan Henderson, issuing a rallying cry as you count down to the upcoming match.

Everyone loves telling your favourite story of supporting the Reds, whether it be while on a pilgrimage to Anfield, meeting a Liverpool legend, or even if it’s just supporting from the comfort of your home on the television.

Either way, you can “Create Your Own Stories” on the Stand Red App – creating your own animations, viewing it on your red Liverpool FC home shirt, and then sharing it on your social media accounts.

Of course, any true Liverpool FC fan would never forget when the Reds are in action.

But just in case you are genuinely the forgetful type, what better way to be reminded by a pre-match call from one of your heroes… or even Jürgen Klopp himself?

You can set how far in advance you would like for your phone to start buzzing, in addition to the alarm reminder on the home screen.

As the match draws near and the players walk out the tunnel, it would not be a strange sight to see them touching the famed “This is Anfield” sign – after Klopp gave the green light following last season’s amazing UEFA Champions League triumph.

And thanks to the Stand Red App, you can do the same!

Finally, now that you’ve shared your story, lived through the thrills and experienced yet another triumph for Liverpool FC, it’s time to see what the rest of the Reds supporters around the world have been getting up to on the social wall, which you can also feature on simply by tagging your post with #StandRed.

When the dust finally settles, all that’s left to do? Count down to the next week when the Reds are back in action!