WATCH: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer playing cricket at the WACA

Manchester United are currently on their pre-season tour ahead of the start of the upcoming 2019/20 season. Their Australia tour is done and dusted with and they have now moved on to Asia.

Their first match on the pre-season tour was against Perth Glory, which the Red Devils won 2-0 courtesy goals from Marcus Rashford and James Garner. Their second match was against arch-rivals Leeds United which they went on to win 4-0 with goals coming from Mason Greenwood, Rashford, Phil Jones and Anthony Martial.

Both their matches were played at the Optus Stadium in Perth, which is close to the WACA – the Western Australian Cricket Association stadium. The club uploaded a video of manager playing a game of cricket with seemingly the coaching staff at the stadium.

Taking the strike, Solskjaer can be seen getting caught on the only ball he faced. Here’s the video Manchester United uploaded earlier today.