Gracia happy to give squad players game time

Watford manager Javi Gracia was pleased to see his fringe players claim a 2-0 victory over Reading in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

Despite making 11 changes to his team, Gracia’s charges put in a good performance against the Championship outfit and earned a comfortable victory thanks to goals from Isaac Success and Domingos Quina.

🗣️ | Javi Gracia on wanting to progress in the @Carabao_Cup and the return of @chalobah & Okaka from injury.#watfordfc pic.twitter.com/DFbF1tO8SF — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) August 29, 2018

The Hornets will only have a few days to prepare for their next Premier League clash which is at home against Tottenham on Sunday, and Gracia admits he has a selection headache with so many of his players performing well.

“We have good news with the result, which we enjoyed with players who don’t usually play in the Premier League,” Gracia told the press after the game.

“Tonight they had the chance to enjoy the minutes and I’m very happy for all of them. The players tonight didn’t have to show me anything different than they usually do on the training ground.

“They impress in all training sessions, they are very good professionals. The only change today is that they have the opportunity to play.

“It is very good for the group to keep playing in this competition and to enjoy more minutes in it. Now we have Tottenham on Sunday. It will be a difficult situation for me.

“With the players, I will try to pick the best options for that game. But I know that my decisions will be not fair with some players because I can only pick 18.”