Benitez calm despite Cup exit

Rafa Benitez has been forced to defend the atmosphere in the Newcastle United dressing room following their League Cup exit on Wednesday.

The Premier League side suffered a 3-1 defeat to the Championship’s Nottingham Forest.

A Daryl Murphy goal on just two minutes put Forest ahead at the City Ground.

Solomon Rondon equalised two minutes into stoppage time at the end of the game before two quick-fire goals, from Matty Cash (90’+4) and Gil Dias (90’+7).

The Toon boss said after the game: “There are no big issues.

“In the game, you want players competing and who care.

“There are things that can happen in the dressing room that can happen but the atmosphere is good.”

Reflecting on the game, he added: “We are disappointed, we lost the game, and even more was the way we lost, we conceded an early goal, they were not creating clear chances, we didn’t have clear chances either.

“We could see what happened at the end, the way you lose you have to be disappointed, it’s not the first time this year this has happened.

“The positive thing for me is you could see the reaction from the team and we have to manage the situation better.

“A lot of players seem to do well in terms of effort, they were working hard, it was a question of managing the final minutes better.”

Benitez made a number of changes from the side that lost 2-1 to Chelsea on Wednesday.

Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Ritchie were omitted with injuries and are now a doubt to face Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday, along with Javier Manquillo and Jonjo Shelvey.

Benitez continued: “Neither player will be guaranteed to return away to Man City.

“We have certain players who are injured. That happens. For Saturday there are doubts on Ritchie, Jamaal and Manquillo.

“There’s no chance for Jonjo. Each one is different.”