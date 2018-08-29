Hughes pleased with Saints display

Despite a last-gasp winner from Charlie Austin in a 1-0 League Cup win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday, Southampton boss Mark Hughes says his side were “always in control” of the tie.

Brighton, Cardiff and Huddersfield fall in second round

The Saints booked their place in the third round of the competition with Austin scoring on 88 minutes.

The away side to The Amex Stadium were largely in the driving seat, following a number of changes to the side that lost 2-1 to Leicester City in the league on Saturday.

Speaking after the game, a pleased Hughes told his club’s official website: “I thought we were always in control of the game.

“We moved the ball really quickly at times, had good control and managed the game really well.”

He added: “It’s always going to be difficult going to a Premier League team away from home, it doesn’t matter about their personal as it’s a test but I thought we came through it.

“A lot of the guys, some of them haven’t had a lot of game time, but they came through well and got their second wind in the second half, I felt and looked better for it.”

Hughes introduced Sam Gallagher for Oriol Romeu on 70 minutes as well as Charlie Austin and Nathan Redmond for Manolo Gabbiadini and Stuart Armstrong with 81 minutes played, and the substitutions appeared to have the desired effect.

Hughes continued: “In the end, we’ve made a few changes to try and win it. That made a little bit of difference as we had a little bit more pace and energy at the top of the pitch and we were able to get a goal as a consequence.

“I think it’s important to get wins on the board. I do still feel we had a good performance at the weekend albeit with circumstances that went against us so it was important to get a win today.

“Some of the guys will be better for the game time, so we’re in good shape heading into the weekend and what will be another difficult game for us.”

Southampton next plays Crystal Palace away in the Premier League on Saturday.