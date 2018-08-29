Hodgson hails Sorloth after winning strike

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson praised the efforts of striker Alexander Sorloth after he scored the winner against Swansea City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old’s 70th-minute strike was his first goal in English football, after signing from Danish side Midtjylland in January, and helped the Eagles claim a 1-0 win to progress to the third round of the competition.

Hodgson was pleased to see the lanky Norwegian net his first goal for Palace and praised the progress he has made since joining the club.

“I thought Alexander was very good,” Hodgson told the media after the game. “He worked very hard, got his goal, and his physical statistics were off the charts.

“He has been making steady improvements in the time he has been with us. He got an injury but he works very hard at his game. We are pleased we have that option of a centre-forward of his type, someone like Christian Benteke.”