Brighton, Cardiff and Huddersfield fall in second round

The second round of the EFL Cup claimed three Premier League casualties on Tuesday as Brighton, Huddersfield and Cardiff fell at the first hurdle.

The only clash involving two top-flight teams saw Southampton edge Brighton 1-0 at the Amex Stadium, thanks to an 88th-minute winner from Charlie Austin.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield’s poor start to the season continued after they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Stoke at the Bet365 Stadium.

Saido Berahino finally halted his two-and-a-half-year goal drought with the opener on 53 minutes, before Juninho Bacuna’s own-goal in stoppage time sealed the Terriers’ fate.

Dennis Srbeny (26, 64′) bagged a brace at the Cardiff City Stadium as Norwich claimed a convincing 3-1 win over Cardiff.

Max Aarons (69′) put the game to bed soon afterwards, although the Bluebirds pulled one back through Bruno Ecuele Manga 13 minutes from time.

Elsewhere, Alexander Sorloth (70′) scored his first goal for Crystal Palace to clinch a 1-0 victory over Swansea at the Liberty Stadium, while West Ham came from an early goal down to beat AFC Wimbledon 3-1 at Cherry Red Records Fans’ Stadium.

The hosts got off to a dream start when Joe Pigott found the back of the net after just two minutes, but they were dealt a blow with the 18th-minute dismissal of Rodney McDonald.

Issa Diop (63′) eventually restored parity in the second half, before late goals from Angelo Ogbonna (83′) and Javier Hernandez (90′) secured the comeback win for the Hammers.

MK Dons were no match for Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, where goals from Lys Mousset (15′), Ryan Fraser (37′) and Jordon Ibe (90′) saw the hosts emerge 3-0 victors.

Aboubakar Kamara (4′, 48′) scored early in each half to hand Fulham a 2-0 win over League Two side Exeter at Craven Cottage, while Wolves beat Sheffield Wednesday by the same scoreline at Hillsborough.

The visitors had to wait until the 53rd minute to take the lead with Leo Bonatini getting his name on the scoresheet, before an 85th-minute penalty from Helder Costa ensured their progress to the third round.

Leicester made short work of League One outfit Fleetwood at the King Power Stadium, with Jamie Vardy missing out against his former club due to suspension.

First-half goals from Christian Fuchs (8′) and Vicente Iborra (39′) put the Foxes in the driving seat, before Kelechi Iheanacho (46′) and Rachid Ghezzal (71′) sealed a comprehensive 4-0 victory.

Tuesday’s EFL Cup results:

Swansea 0-1 Crystal Palace

AFC Wimbledon 1-3 West Ham

Bournemouth 3-0 MK Dons

Brighton 0-1 Southampton

Cardiff 1-3 Norwich

Fulham 2-0 Exeter

Leicester 4-0 Fleetwood

Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Wolves

Stoke 2-0 Huddersfield