De Jong: Barcelona rumours became annoying

Highly-rated Ajax star Frenkie de Jong says being linked with a move to Barcelona was exciting at first but soon became a nuisance.

The 21-year-old midfielder, who can also play centre-back, has seen his stock rise in Europe after impressive performances for the Dutch giants over the last year, and has consistently been linked with a move to the Catalans.

De Jong admits the rumours of his potential move to the Blaugrana was flattering, but the constant questions about whether he will leave Ajax became tiresome.

De Jong told Elf Voetbal: “In the beginning it was fun and I felt very flattered by the stories around Barcelona, but after a while the questions about it got annoying,

“For the time being, I just stay with Ajax, at least another year and maybe two or three more years. I’m really enjoying myself here.”

The Netherlands international has been at Ajax since 2015, when he signed from Willem II, and has four years left on his current contract.