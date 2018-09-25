Padt gives up Groningen captaincy after train incident

Groningen goalkeeper Sergio Padt has apologised for his actions following his team’s 3-1 defeat to AZ Alkmaar on Sunday, and gave up the captain’s armband.

Padt, who has been with the side since 2014/15 when he signed from Gent, spent Sunday night in a Dutch jail cell following a skirmish on a train with officials who check tickets.

The 28-year-old reportedly did not possess a valid ticket for the unnamed train service and subsequently is said to have become involved in a confrontation with a ticket checker.

Police were forced to intervene and the former Netherlands U21 keeper spent the night behind bars as a result.

As such, the player has issued a contrite apology and also surrendered the captaincy of the Pride of the North.

He said in a statement: “This has been incredibly stupid. I would like to offer my sincere and sincere apologies to everyone involved. I realize very well that I, as a professional footballer and captain of FC Groningen, have an exemplary role.

“I have embarrassed that trust. This should not happen to me and I will also ensure that this will not happen again in the future.”

Meanwhile club Managing Director Hans Nijland added, “Sergio is self-aware and knows he was wrong. For us as a club, of course, a very unpleasant and undesirable situation. We will let the Public Prosecution Service continue on this story.”