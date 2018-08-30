PSV confirm Gutierrez arrival on five-year deal

PSV Eindhoven has confirmed the arrival of Pachuca midfielder Erick Gutierrez on a five-year deal for the Boeren.

With Marco van Ginkel returning to Chelsea at the end of last season following his loan spell, PSV had been searching for an adequate replacement and settled on the Mexico international.

Negotiations between PSV and the Mexican Liga MX outfit initially went poorly as the opening bid from the Dutch Eredivisie giants was described as ‘offensive’.

However, an agreement has seemingly being reached with the champions of the Netherlands eventually making an offer which was deemed acceptable to Los Tuzos.

Upon completion of a successful medical, the 23-year-old is set to sign a five-year deal to play his football at the Philips Stadion in 2018/19.

During 170 appearances for his former club side, Gutierrez has scored 23 goals while adding 26 assists as well. In addition, he has eight caps for Mexico.