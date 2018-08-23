Sydney FC sign De Jong on loan from Ajax

Experienced Ajax midfielder Siem de Jong has joined Australian A-League outfit Sydney FC on a one-year loan deal.

The 29-year-old left Ajax for Newcastle United in 2014 but struggled to make a mark on Tyneside and was loaned out to PSV Eindhoven for the 2016/17 season. The Magpies subsequently sold him back to Ajax in August last year.

However, the Dutch outfit has opted to send De Jong out on loan once more, after making 21 Eredivisie appearances for them last season and scoring four goals.

“I’m very excited to be representing Sydney FC this season and I’m looking forward to my time in the A-League,” he told Sydney’s official website.

“I see a lot of similarities between Sydney FC and Ajax, they’re both leaders in their league with a reputation for silverware and I want to uphold that here.

“I want nothing more than success and I’ll help the squad in any way to achieve our goals of winning all of the trophies we compete for this season.”