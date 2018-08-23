PSV’s Thomas could be ruled out for 2018/19

Recent PSV Eindhoven signing Ryan Thomas has confirmed that he could miss the majority of the Eredivisie season after picking up a serious knee injury at training.

The New Zealand international signed for PSV after impressing with his form for PEC Zwolle from 2013 until the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

He helped PEC win the KNVB Cup in 2014 after scoring a brace in the final to defeat Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam 5-1 in the final.

Nonetheless, the 23-year-old midfielder could miss out much of the season after his recent injury blow at training.

Speaking to the side’s official website, he said: “During the inspection, you have to undergo for a transfer, I have been completely screened, everything looked good.

“When I blocked a ball in the training, I suffered this injury. At first, it did not seem serious, but we have had a scan made for safety. And it did not look good.”

He added of his upcoming rehabilitation and recovery: “It is not fun, but this also belongs to the life of a top athlete. In the coming days, we will look at the best plan and then I will get to work.”