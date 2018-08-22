Madrid teen Odegaard returns to Eredivisie

Real Madrid’s midfielder Martin Odegaard has moved back to the Eredivisie, joining Vitesse Arnhem on loan.

The teenage prodigy joined Real aged just 16 from Stromsgodset three years ago, having made his senior Norway debut a year earlier.

He has played only two senior games for the European champions since the move, spending last season on loan at Heerenveen where he scored four goals in 43 games.

“The past year and a half I have played in the Eredivisie,” Odegaard told the club’s website.

“I got to know Vitesse as a good footballing team, with an offensive and dominant view of the game. I think that way of playing is good for me. Vitesse has also shown that it gives young players a chance to dare. That is why I am happy with the opportunity that Vitesse offers me.”

Vitesse are managed by Russian Leonid Slutsky.

The club’s technical director Marc van Hintum said: “We are very pleased that Martin has chosen Vitesse. Despite interest from other clubs, we were able to convince Martin with the vision that Vitesse stands for.”