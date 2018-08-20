Stuffed animals rain down on children at Eredivisie match

Fans at football games are usually not allowed to throw things on the pitch, but there was a heartwarming exception to the rule over the weekend.

Patients from the Rotterdam Children’s Hospital were in attendance for the Eredivisie match between Excelsior and Feyenoord on Sunday, and their presence led to this happening:

It's raining teddy bears! 🐻 Excelsior fans threw hundreds of cuddly toys down to children from the Rotterdam Children's Hospital during their Eredivisie match at Feyenoord today. pic.twitter.com/HSAQMvcKz6 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 19, 2018

After that lovely moment, the young Feyenoord fans were also treated to a comprehensive 3-0 victory for their team, with former Arsenal and Manchester United star Robin van Persie scoring the opening goal.

It seems fans throwing hundreds of stuffed animals onto the pitch is not a new thing in the Netherlands either.

The same thing happened two years ago when ADO Den Haag fans showered children with cuddly toys.