Blind: Mourinho taught me a lot

Daley Blind says he relished his time at Manchester United and believes Ajax could learn from manager Jose Mourinho’s approach to games.

The 28-year-old left United to return to Ajax in July, after a four-year spell at the Red Devils, and has spoken highly of Mourinho upon his return to his boyhood club.

“I almost played 150 matches. I won four trophies,” Blind told reporters when asked about his time at United.

“I had a very beautiful time. I had many nice moments there. I am very grateful to the fans. I worked very nice[ly] with Mourinho.”

Ajax beat Standard Liege 5-2 on aggregate in the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round, after winning 3-0 at home on Tuesday, but Blind was disappointed with the way the Eredivisie giants let a 2-0 lead slip in the first leg and believes they must learn to kill games like Mourinho is known to do.

He added: “I learned a lot from him. He is a winner. And he can project that very well on a group.

“If you look at our first match in Liege where you are 2-0 in front and still give it away, you have to ‘kill’ these kinds of matches.

“We might have to make steps in this process.”