Bergwijn pens PSV extension

PSV have described Steven Bergwijn as the perfect example for the club’s youngsters to emulate after rewarding him with a one-year contract extension.

The 20-year-old winger is a product of De Boeren’s academy at De Herdgang and graduated to the first team in 2014, making his debut against Almere City in the KNVB Cup on October 29.

Bergwijn eventually established himself as a regular at the Philips Stadion last term as the Eindhoven outfit reclaimed the Eredivisie title from Feyenoord, with the Netherlands Under-21 international contributing eight goals in 32 appearances.

PSV have been impressed with his development and duly handed the Amsterdammer a new deal tying him to the club until 2022.

“We hope Steven Bergwijn’s new deal will send out a strong message of intent,” director of football John de Jong told the club’s official website.

“We recognise the progress he has made and Steve himself has admitted that he needs to keep working hard and still has a lot to learn.

“He joined PSV at the age of 14, has become a first-team regular and has already won some prizes. Steven Bergwijn is a perfect example for youngsters to try and follow in his footsteps.

“We are delighted he has renewed his contract during the busy summer transfer window. It shows he likes life at PSV.”

“I could not agree more,” added Bergwijn. “I’m enjoying being at a club like this and learning from the players around me.

“We look forward to booking a place in the Champions League and gain experience, performing at the highest level.”