Manchester City youngster loaned to NAC

NAC Breda has confirmed the signing of 19-year-old Serbian Luka Ilic on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

Ilic signed for City from Red Star Belgrade last year and immediately went back on loan to them. Now, he has been sent out to the Netherlands as the English club looks to move his development forward.

The youngster joins fellow City loanees Arijanet Muric, Erik Palmer-Brown and Paolo Fernandes in Breda.

NAC finished 14th in the Eredivisie last season, but they will be hoping that the latest injection of talent from the English champions can help them climb the table.

Meanwhile, the Serbia under-21 international will be looking to make a name for himself in Dutch football.