PSV skipper De Jong eyes Johan Cruyff shield

PSV Eindhoven captain Luuk de Jong hopes to kick off the new season by winning the Johan Cruyff Shield under new manager Mark van Bommel.

The Eredivisie outfit will take on Feyenoord in the final of the Johan Cruyff Shield on Saturday and De Jong believes winning the trophy would be a good way to start their season.

“We are really looking forward to the season’s curtain opener,” De Jong told a press conference. “Winning a prize feels good and will kickstart our season.”

“Winning the Johan Cruyff Shield does not necessarily mean we are ready for the new campaign. We started practising a few weeks ago but have not reached the high level we aim at. We are making steady progress.”

Asked about new manager Van Bommel, who took over the reins at Eindhoven in June, De Jong said he enjoys working with the former Netherlands international.

He added: “We have a new head coach. I like his disciplinarian approach and the training sessions are fun. He wants to win games and so do I. It’s good to see us do things in a match that we practised in training. We try to be strong on the ball and dominate the game, as we did in pre-season at times.”