Johnsen delighted to join AZ Alkmaar

Norway international striker Bjorn Johnsen has admitted his delight at joining AZ Alkmaar from ADO Den Haag on a four-year deal.

CLICK HERE for Transfer Buzz news and updates

Following the departure of the prolific Wout Weghorst to Germany’s Wolfsburg, Johnsen has seemingly been ear-marked as his replacement.

In 2017/18 the 26-year-old scored 19 Eredivisie goals in 34 appearances and hopes are high he can emulate Weghorst in the scoring stakes for the Cheeseheads.

Super excited to sign with @AZAlkmaar today! Looking forward to continue my progress and contribute to the success of a fantastic club!!! pic.twitter.com/VPOC1bNixx — Bjørn Maars Johnsen (@BjornMaars) July 27, 2018

After penning a deal said to be worth in the region of two million euros until 2022, the forward said he was looking forward to a new challenge.

Speaking to AZ’s official website, he said: “I am very happy to be at such a nice club.

“Besides making goals and giving assists, I want to become a better player here.

“And for the team, I want to be the target man. I am no longer the youngest. I want to learn as quickly as possible and be important to the team. I have to be at my best here.”