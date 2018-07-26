De Jong confirms Barcelona interest

Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Frenkie de Jong confirmed that Barcelona has shown an interest in securing his services, though he remains committed to the club.

The Spanish media have constantly linked the 21-year-old with a move to the Camp Nou ahead of 2018/19, although Ajax continues to insist that the player will be going nowhere.

De Jong made 22 Eredivisie appearances for de Godenzonen in 2017/18 and his performances seemingly have caught the eye as he is rated as one of the top young prospects in Europe at the moment.

Nonetheless, despite Blaugrana making no secret of their interest, the Arkel-born says he remains an Ajax player.

Speaking to Voetbal International after the recent 2-0 pre-season friendly win over Sturm Graz, the Netherlands U21 international said: “I am an Ajax player, so I can not say much about it at the moment, but of course there is interest, everyone knows that, as I say, I am an Ajax player.

“In the beginning it’s (the interest is) nice, but gradually I think now I do not need it anymore, they can write what they want, that’s not me, but now it’s not that I think: ah, nice.”