Van der Sar: Ajax philosophy has changed

Ajax general manager Edwin van der Sar admits signing Daley Blind and Dusan Tadic heralds a change in the Eredivisie giants’ transfer philosophy.

The Dutch club are known for producing some of the most talented youngsters in Europe, but they have decided to bring in more established players in the current transfer window.

Ajax bought Blind from Manchester United in a deal that could rise to €20 million, while Tadic arrives from Southampton for an initial €11m.

Van der Sar has explained that the signings have been made after a deliberate shift in their ideology. The Amsterdam outfit are hoping the additions will help them win the Eredivisie for the first time since 2014.

“It is a clear, small philosophy change,” the former Netherlands international told Omnisport.

“Normally we develop young players and that has been a strength of Ajax, but sometimes you need an anchor, someone who has the qualities already, has played in the Premier League.

“We have added more determination, more grit, more power and more game intelligence.”