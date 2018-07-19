Blind: I have not come back to finish at Ajax

Former Manchester United utility player Daley Blind says he moved to Ajax Amsterdam because he believes the club can help him fulfil his ambitions.

The Netherlands international ended a four-year association with the Red Devils when he re-joined de Godenzonen in a deal which could rise to 21 million euros.

Blind started his professional career with the Eredivisie giants in 2008 before his quality saw him later win a switch to Old Trafford in 2014.

However, the 28-year-old appeared to have slipped down the pecking order at United in recent seasons, and the Amsterdam-born star has since decided to rejuvenate his career at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Nonetheless, the versatile star does not take the view it is a step backwards as he thinks he can produce at the highest level.

Speaking to Ajax TV, he said: “I’m happy to be back, Ajax is at home, Amsterdam is at home, it feels good.

“You’re just going to see what the options are, and eventually Ajax became concrete. When I started thinking about that very seriously and made the choice with my heart.

“You have to look at it objectively during such a transfer period, but this was just a very nice option for me, which I wanted to go for.

“I really made the choice with my heart. I think this is the right time to return, and I certainly have not come back to finish, I am 28, I feel fit and strong. I am ready for it.”