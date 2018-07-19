Kongolo joins the Super Frisians

Heerenveen has announced the signing of Dutch midfielder Rodney Kongolo from Manchester City.

The 20-year-old former Feyenoord youth joined the Eastlands club in 2017 and enjoyed a productive season on loan with League One side Doncaster Rovers, playing 42 times.

He joins the Eredivisie club on a four-year deal for a reported fee of £750,000.

Rodney Kongolo kwam vandaag nog niet in actie, maar verscheen na afloop van de wedstrijd wel voor de camera van @FOXSportsnl. ⤵️ https://t.co/mDfqcxusiF — sc Heerenveen (@scHeerenveen) July 18, 2018

After signing his new deal, the former under 20 international said he learnt a lot during his time in the United Kingdom and was looking forward to continuing his growth with Heerenveen.

He told the club’s official website: “The four years in England were very educational. I have grown there as a person and as a footballer. It is not easy to go to another country when you are sixteen.”

Kongolo added: “It is wonderful to be back in the Netherlands, because this is, of course, my home. I can not wait to show in the Eredivisie what I can do and I am proud to be able to do this at a big club like SC Heerenveen. I want to become a better player here.

“Heerenveen is known for training young players, so I think it is a good step for my career. The way I play is also very appealing to me.”