Ajax admit responsibility for Nouri’s cardiac arrest

Ajax have accepted a measure of responsibility for Abdelhak Nouri’s permanent and severe brain damage, sustained as a result of his cardiac arrest last year.

Nouri collapsed on the pitch during a July friendly against Werder Bremen, but Ajax initially denied responsibility for the damage done to him.

However, CEO Edwin van der Sar has now reversed the club’s position, admitting that Nouri was not given sufficient medical help on the field.

“On the basis of new insights that we have unfortunately only been able to collect very recently, we come to new conclusions. It means that the treatment of Abdelhak on the field in Austria in July, 2017 was inadequate,” he admitted.

“We, therefore, recognise a liability for the consequences thereof. First of all, I would like to apologise to the Nouri family at this place for allowing us to change our position so late.”

The former goalkeeper revealed that the Nouri family’s petition, lodged with the Dutch FA [KNVB] had provided Ajax with new information and prompted them to re-evaluate their denial of responsibility.

“This had to be investigated further. In the interest of Abdelhak and his family. And of the other players, employees and supporters of Ajax,” van der Sar said.

Van der Sar acknowledged that had a defibrillator been used sooner in the treatment process, Nouri’s condition today may have been better than it is.

Nouri was only 20 at the time of his collapse. The midfielder appeared set for a promising career, but it has been tragically cut short.