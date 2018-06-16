AZ Alkmaar sign De Boer on four-year deal

AZ Alkmaar has signed highly-rated young goalkeeper Rody de Boer from SC Telstar in the second division in the Netherlands.

De Boer is said to be regarded as a top prospect following some fine displays for the Witte Leeuwen in the second tier, and earlier was said to have caught the attention of Premier League outfits, Watford and Bournemouth.

The 20-year-old is a Holland U20 international and will have a chance to break into the Eredivisie with the Cheeseheads during the 2018/19 campaign.

Currently, Marco Bizot is recognised as the number one for the outfit from North Holland, though with veteran back-up Gino Coutinho set to leave in the near future, it appears de Boer will become number two in ’18/19.

The club has confirmed the player has signed a four-year deal and will compete for a place in the first team.

Speaking to AZ’s official website, he said: “After discussions with people within AZ, I quickly felt good about this club.

“The training is at a much higher level here, so I’m going to learn a lot from that.”