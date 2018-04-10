De Boer in Heerenveen frame

Frank de Boer is reportedly set to take over from Jurgen Streppel at Heerenveen next season.

The 47-year-old former Ajax, Inter and Crystal Palace manager has been out of work since being sacked as Eagles boss just 10 weeks into his spell.

De Boer, who is also in the frame to take over at Rangers, won the league four times with Ajax before a less than successful time in Italy.

His spell in charge in England was the shortest reign of any Premier League manager but his stock remains high.

According to Omrop Fryslan, De Boer is facing competition with VVV Venlo coach Maurice Steijn for the Heerenveen post.

Omrop Fryslan presenter Arjen de Boer said: “Heerenveen wants a big name and a name you hear in the corridors is that of Frank de Boer.

“We did not get it confirmed through the official channels, they keep their lips tight.”