Kluivert: My heart is with Barcelona

Ajax Amsterdam wunderkind Justin Kluivert has revealed his dream is to one day follow in the footsteps of his father by playing for Barcelona.

His father, Patrick, spent six years at the Camp Nou — and the 18-year-old, who has reportedly drawn interest from Manchester United, has spoken of his love for Barcelona.

The winger has scored nine goals in 38 Eredivisie appearances for Ajax, having made his debut in January 2017.

He also recently made his international debut for the Netherlands, coming on as a second-half substitute in Monday’s 3-0 win over Portugal.

Kluivert was speaking after winning the 2018 NxGn award, beating last year’s winner, Gianluigi Donnarumma of AC Milan, to the prize for the game’s top teenage talent.

He told Goal: “My dream club? Barcelona. That is my dream club.

“To follow in my father’s footsteps? Yes. That is my dream club in the end. I would not mind going elsewhere, but Barcelona is the dream.”