Koeman open to Oranje recall for RvP

New Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has confirmed that Feyenoord striker Robin van Persie is still available to play for the national team.

The 34-year-old only made one appearance for the Oranje during their ill-fated 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign and was part of the squad that also failed to qualify for Euro 2016.

Van Persie, who is his country’s top scorer with 50 goals, recently returned to his roots when he re-signed for Rotterdam giants in January after buying out his contract at Fenerbahce.

The former Arsenal and Manchester hitman bagged a brace on Sunday to help Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side claim a 4-3 victory over PEC Zwolle – his fourth goal in five Eredivisie outings.

Koeman kicks off his reign with friendlies against England and Portugal during the March international break, and revealed he had spoken to his compatriot about the prospect of returning to the fold.

“I was at Feyenoord and I also thought it necessary to speak to Robin what he thought of the Dutch national team,” the 54-year-old told a press conference on Monday.

“He has not said he will stop at Orange, but he will first have to be completely fit. He once again showed his class on Sunday, and I do not say no in advance.”