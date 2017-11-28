‘Next Lampard’ pleased with progress at Vitas

Dubbed 'the next Frank Lampard' by Dutch and English media, on-loan Chelsea attacking midfielder Mason Mount says he's enjoying himself in the Eredivisie.

With the Blues prominent affiliation with Vitas, many of the club's highly-rated prospects have made the temporary switch to Arnhem with good effect.

Mount is just one of four players on loan at the GelreDome from London, alongside defenders Fankaty Dabo, Matt Miazga and fellow midfielder Charlie Colkett.

While has three teammates featured more prominently in the start of the campaign, the 18-year-old Mount had to earn his way into head coach Henk Fraser's plans, and his recent display in the 1-1 draw to Lazio in the Europa League had both Vitas and Blues fans excited.

A tireless attacking midfielder with great positional sense and an eye for goal, Mount earned his first start in the league on Sunday in the 2-0 win over ADO Den Haag and went on to assist USA international Miazga for the second goal.

"It's great to get a victory because our last few games have been tough. We knew we had to bounce back after a tough Europa League game midweek," he said after Vitesse ended a run of three league games without a victory.

"In my mind during training, I always act as if I am not in the starting 11 but on the bench so that I always show the hunger to be the best I can.

"I need to keep working hard. I hope the manager is happy. I am happy here at Vitesse Arnhem and I felt that I should have scored today as I had a good chance but I am delighted with my assist for Matt Miazga today."