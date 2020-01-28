PSV allow Steven Bergwijn to travel to England to complete prospective Tottenham Hotspur move

Tottenham appear to be closing in on the £27million signing of Steven Bergwijn after PSV allowed the Netherlands international to travel.

Steven Bergwijn has been granted permission by PSV to travel to England as a prospective move to Tottenham nears completion.

The 22-year-old winger has been heavily linked with Spurs and, following reports of the two clubs agreeing a £27million (€32m) fee, PSV have allowed Bergwijn to finalise his departure.

A club statement, also confirming the impending exit of apparent Cagliari target Gaston Pereiro, read: “Steven Bergwijn and Gaston Pereiro are not training with PSV on Tuesday morning.

“Bergwijn has received permission from PSV to travel to England with a view to an upcoming transfer. Pereiro stays outside group training pending the completion of a transfer.”

Steven Bergwijn en Gastón Pereiro trainen niet mee vandaag. — PSV (@PSV) January 28, 2020

Bergwijn, a Netherlands international, has been a revelation for the Eredivisie side over the past three seasons, scoring 27 league goals and setting up another 29.

He missed Sunday’s 1-1 draw at home to Twente following reports he was refusing to play, but he denied those claims soon after, insisting caretaker boss Ernest Faber had given him permission.

Nevertheless, his absence seemed to be the beginning of the end given the accompanying media reports of Spurs’ interest.

Bergwijn’s arrival could pave the way for Erik Lamela to leave, with speculation suggesting the club are willing to offer him to Milan as part of the deal to sign Krzysztof Piatek from the faltering Serie A giants.