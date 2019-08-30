OFFICIAL: Japanese starlet Ritsu Doan replaces Hirving Lozano at PSV

PSV Eindhoven bid farewell to Hirving Lozano finally, after he joined Italian side SSC Napoli in the summer 2019 transfer window. The Dutch club, meanwhile, have moved quickly to replace Lozano and brought in Japan starlet Ritsu Doan from FC Groningen.

PSV Eindhoven have completed a deal to sign Ritsu Doan from FC Groningen, following an impressive two-year spell with the latter. During this time, Doan scored fifteen times and provided five assists, while also getting called up to the Japan senior side.

Dona joined Groningen back in 2017 on a loan deal from Gamba Osaka. The youngster made twenty-nine appearances in the league in his debut season in Europe while scoring ten times. The following season, Groningen brought him on board permanently and he repaid them by scoring five more times.

Upon signing for his new club, Doan had this to say: “PSV is a very large club and always takes part in the title. I want to play that and if I want to achieve that, I will have to become even more a team player. Just scoring and giving assists is no longer enough here.”

The youngster has signed a five-year deal at the club and will receive his jersey number soon.