Venlo til I die – Cattermole makes Eredivisie switch

Lee Cattermole has signed for VVV-Venlo, who referenced his former club’s Netflix documentary in announcing the deal.
The midfielder, whose long association with Sunderland came to an end in the close-season, has penned a one-year-deal.
He told VVV’s official website: “The club arrived at the right time. For me it offers a new chance. I am therefore very happy that after so many seasons in England I can now work in the Netherlands at a beautiful Eredivisie club such as VVV-Venlo.
“With my experience I can contribute to the development of this young team. I want to move forward with VVV.”
̷S̷u̷n̷d̷e̷r̷l̷a̷n̷d̷ ̷’̷T̷i̷l̷ ̷I̷ ̷D̷i̷e̷
Venlo ‘Til I Die
The words ‘Venlo till I die’ are shown on screen before Cattermole introduces himself, saying: “I am yellow-black.”
The 31-year-old could make his Eredivisie debut at Utrecht on Sunday.