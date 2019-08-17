Bayern target Bergwijn extends PSV stay until 2023

Bayern Munich were said to be interested in a move but Steven Bergwijn has signed a fresh deal with PSV.
Steven Bergwijn has signed a new contract with PSV until 2023, the Eredivisie club have confirmed.
The Netherlands international had been heavily linked with a switch to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, while Manchester United were also reportedly interested during the Premier League transfer window.
But Bergwijn, 21, will instead continue his career-long association with PSV, where the forward has won three Eredivisie titles.
Explaining his decision, Bergwijn told PSV’s official website: “This is the right decision.
“There were other options, but ultimately everything has to fit. For me, but also for PSV, and the result is that I stay here with great pleasure and with great confidence.”
“Steven has exceptional qualities and you, of course, like to have such a player in your team as a coach,” he said. “It is fantastic news that Steven will stay.”
Bayern were reportedly interested in Bergwijn due to a lack of progress in their pursuit of Manchester City star Leroy Sane, who has sustained a serious knee injury.
Ivan Perisic has made the move to Munich on loan from Inter, while Philippe Coutinho is also set to arrive on an initial temporary deal from Barcelona.