Ajax star extends contract amid Bayern speculation

Two days after tying David Neres down to a contract extension, Ajax have agreed a new deal with Hakim Ziyech.

Hakim Ziyech has signed a one-year contract extension at Ajax amid reported interest from Bayern Munich.

Bayern were thought to be keen to step up their pursuit of Ziyech after it was confirmed Manchester City star Leroy Sane sustained ACL damage in his right knee that will keep him out for up to seven months.

The Morocco international was reported to be available for €35million, but he looks set to stay at Ajax for the foreseeable future after signing a deal that runs until June 2022.

Ziyech followed in the footsteps of David Neres, who also agreed a one-year extension in Amsterdam on Wednesday.

Ajax will be pleased to have retained the 26-year-old – also linked to Sevilla – after Lasse Schone on Friday followed Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong, Maximilian Wober and Daley Sinkgraven out the door in the wake of their incredible run to the Champions League semi-finals last season.

Bayern are likely to have to look elsewhere as they try to add depth in the wide areas, after veteran duo Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben left at the end of their contracts last season.