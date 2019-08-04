Borussia Dortmund mercilessly troll Bayern Munich on Twitter after German Supercup win

On Saturday the 3rd of August, Borussia Dortmund thrashed Bayern Munich 2-0 to win the 2019 DFL Supercup. Paco Alcacer and Jadon Sancho scored the goals that helped Dortmund register the memorable win over their arch-rivals.

However, later on, it was Borussia Dortmund’s official Twitter handle that grabbed more headlines as they trolled Bayern Munich and their star goalkeeper Manuel Neuer after the game.

The tweet was made after Bayern Munich USA (@FCBayernUS on Twitter) previously claimed that Neuer was a bigger wall than the whole of the “yellow wall”, which is a nickname given to Dortmund’s huge fanbase.

Dortmund’s reply tweet which was posted after the Supercup win, dismissed the above claims and cited the match result as an example against the same.

Check out the tweet below:

News reports made today stating that #NeuerTheWall > The Yellow Wall do not correspond to the facts. https://t.co/aEsvUg500Y — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) August 3, 2019

Quite notably, Bayer Leverkusen joined the banter as well and so did many other fans who were sent into overdrive following the Black and Yellow‘s emphatic Der Klassiker win over Bayern Munich.

Check out some of the best reactions right below:

This is a very good tweet — LLcoolRay (@LLcoolRay14) August 3, 2019

They can't come back from this one. 😄 — Installment FC ⚙ (@PrettyBoyKely) August 3, 2019

Speaking about the game, it was England winger Jadon Sancho who starred the most for Dortmund, leading them to their sixth DFL Super Cup and thereby claiming early bragging rights for the upcoming 2019-20 season in the Bundesliga.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich clearly showed how the absence of Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben have affected them, with the league defending champions looking lost in attack for most parts of the game.

Will this be Borussia Dortmund’s year in the Bundesliga? Let us know in the comments below.