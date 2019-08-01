Coman escapes serious injury and could be fit for DFL-Supercup

Bayern Munich expect Kingsley Coman to resume training on Friday after confirming he was not badly injured against Tottenham.

Kingsley Coman has sustained only bruising to his knee and could be available for Bayern Munich’s DFL-Supercup clash with Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

The France winger had to go off after managing just five minutes as a substitute in the Audi Cup match against Tottenham on Wednesday.

Head coach Niko Kovac said after the match: “We hope that it’s not too bad and that he’ll be back in the next few days.”

Bayern confirmed on Thursday that Coman “only suffered a badly bruised knee” and is expected to return to training on Friday.

Bayern were beaten on penalties after a 2-2 draw with Spurs in their final pre-season fixture.

They face Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park in the traditional season curtain-raiser before a DFB-Pokal trip to Energie Cottbus on August 12.

Their Bundesliga title defence begins on August 16 at home to Hertha Berlin.