Reus spares Dortmund blushes with late winner

Borussia Dortmund needed a last-minute extra-time winner to see off Greuther Furth 2-1 in the DFB-Pokal first round on Monday.

Greuther Furth 1 Borussia Dortmund 2 (AET)

Burchert saves from Reus in first half

Pulisic denied by woodwork after the break

Ernst (77′) gives hosts a shock lead

Witsel (90′) scores his first goal for Dortmund

Reus (120′) clinches dramatic comeback win

Match Summary

Lucien Favre’s side didn’t play particularly well in their first competitive fixture of the new season, which allowed the Shamrocks to make a game of it at Sportpark Ronhof.

The second-tier outfit were spurred on by a full house and sent the home fans into raptures when Sebastian Ernst opened the scoring 13 times from time.

However, Axel Witsel forced extra-time with an equaliser deep into stoppage time, before Marco Reus completed the comeback win at the death.

Full Report

Greuther Furth worked hard in defence to deny Borussia Dortmund space, with the visitors controlling the tempo in the first half.

After a couple of half-chances for Reus and Mahmoud Dahoud in the opening stages, the BVB captain forced Sascha Burchert into a fine save on 23 minutes after linking up with Christian Pulisic on the right.

Reus went close again four minutes later as he collected the ball from Marcel Schmelzer on the right and fired just wide of goal, while the final action of the half saw Thomas Delaney fail to test Burchert from 14 yards out in the 44th minute.

The hosts continued to frustrate Dortmund in the second half, although the woodwork came to their rescue on the hour mark when Pulisic cracked his shot against the left post.

Reus threatened again on 75 minutes when he found himself free inside the area with just the keeper to beat, but Burchert pulled off a smart reaction save.

It proved crucial as Damir Buric’s team hit the front against the run of play two minutes later. A swift counter-attack saw Daniel Keita-Ruel head Tobias Mohr’s cross back for Ernst, who slotted home from close range.

BVB pressed for an equaliser in the closing stages and their efforts were rewarded in the fifth minute of added time when Witsel connected with Reus’ cross from the left to beat Burchert from close range.

Roman Burki was called into action for the first time in the 103rd minute to deny Elias Abouchabaka, while Fabian Reese also tested the Swiss keeper 10 minutes later, as the Bavarians looked to cause another first-round upset.

However, Reus dashed their hopes with a late winner following good work by Jadon Sancho to get to the byline before cutting the ball back for the forward, who smashed his shot home from 10 yards out to bring a dramatic end to proceedings.