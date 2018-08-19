Preview: Greuther Furth v Borussia Dortmund

Lucien Favre will be looking to get his Borussia Dortmund reign off to a winning start when they face Greuther Furth in the first round of the DFB-Pokal.

DFB-Pokal

20 August 2018

Round 1

Kick-off: 20:45 (GMT+2)

Venue: Stadion am Laubenweg

Referee: M. Grafe

Assistant referees: G. Kleve, M. Sinn

Fourth official: P. Alt

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Greuther Furth 3 0 0 3

Borussia Dortmund 3 3 0 0

Previous encounter:

Greuther Furth 1-6 Borussia Dortmund (13/04/2013) Bundesliga

Furth goalscorer: E. Prib (71′)

Dortmund goalscorers: M. Gotze (12′, 45′), I. Gundogan (15′, 33′), J Blaszczykowski (28′), R. Lewandowski (81′)

Players to watch:

After an underwhelming 2017/18 campaign, which led to his exclusion from Germany’s World Cup squad, Mario Gotze will be determined to prove a point this season. Having scored twice the last time Dortmund faced Furth, he will be hoping for a repeat performance.

Daniel Keita-Ruel is the in-form man for Furth, who sit third on the 2. Bundesliga table. Having moved up a division after starring for Fortuna Koln last season, the centre-forward has carried his knack for goal-poaching into the second tier, scoring twice in Furth’s two opening games.

Team form and manager quotes:

Furth head into the game off the back of a 3-1 win over SV Sandhausen and a 1-1 draw against Ingolstadt in their opening two league games.

Coach Damir Buric is relishing what will probably be his toughest test of the season, but despite their good start, he has warned that Furth will need to step up their game to match Dortmund. “We are waiting for the game with great tension,” he said, according to nordbayern. “There is still a lot of work to do.”

Lucien Favre is in good spirits ahead of his first season with Dortmund — particularly after an impressive preseason, which saw them win two and draw one of their International Champions Cup fixtures. However, he warned that his team is not quite at their best just yet.

“The preseason went well, we managed to train twice a day most days and I think we’re ready,” Favre told reporters. “We have a lot of players [in our squad] but one mustn’t forget that a lot of players arrived late from the World Cup.”

Team news:

Jacob Bruun Larsen is set to miss out for Dortmund, having picked up a foot injury in training. Meanwhile, Favre has admitted that Axel Witsel is not fit enough to start just yet.

Furth also appears to have what is close to a full strength squad available to them. However, they have one notable absentee in captain Marco Caligiuri, who is set to miss out due to a muscle injury.