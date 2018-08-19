Lewandowski spares Bayern blushes in DFB-Pokal Cup

FC Bayern München were at full strength against fourth tier minnows Drochtersen/Assel in Saturday’s DFB-Pokal Cup first round tie but needed a late goal from Robert Lewandowski to seal victory.

Drochtersen/Assel 0 Bayern 1

Muller sees goal ruled out for offside

Neuer denies Nagel

Alcantara hits post

Lewandowski scores late winner

Match summary

Bayern were subdued in the first half as their less illustrious opponents were able to keep them largely at bay.

In the second period it remained much the same and it required a late strike from Lewandowski to win the clash.

Match report

There was a full house at the Kehdinger Stadion with many expecting Bayern to score plenty of goals.

In the 12th minute Thomas Muller thought he had hit the opening goal but Franck Ribery was judged to be offside in the build-up.

The hosts were defending very well against the Bundesliga champions though Javi Martinez saw a header cleared off the line, before Mats Hummels also nodded over in the first half.

Drochtersen could have taken a shock lead when Manuel Neuer, on his 300th Bayern appearance, saved from Florian Nagel with his body from close quarters.

In the second stanza, Thiago Alcantara saw his strike smash off the underside of the crossbar but it did not cross the line.

With time ticking away and the prospect of extra-time in sight, the Bavarians stepped up their intensity in the final 20 minutes.

Muller had the ball in the back of the net once again from Kingsley Coman’s cross but Ribery was offside for a second time.

Pfft. Müller pokes in the opener, but it's ruled out for offside. Probably the correct call. (78') #SVDFCB 0-0 pic.twitter.com/13rqxmiUbp — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 18, 2018

Yet, Niko Kovac’s men would breathe a sigh of relief in the closing stages as Lewandowski came to their rescue.

After good work from Ribery, Leon Goretzka sent in a cross which the prolific Poland star diverted into the gaping goal in the 82nd minute.