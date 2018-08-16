Bayern gear up for DFB Cup with Hamburg win

FC Bayern Munchen had solid preparations for Saturday’s DFB Cup first round tie against SV Drochtersen/Assel when they defeated Bundesliga 2 side Hamburger SV 4-1 on Wednesday.

Just a matter of days after Bayern claimed the Supercup with a 5-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt, coach Niko Kovac selected a mixture of youth and experience in the contest.

However, Hamburg surprised the German champions as they took the advantage when Khaled Narey scored from Lewis Holtby’s fine assist.

With that said, the lead did not last very long as Sandro Wagner slotted home a penalty after Gotoku Sakai had taken down Kingsley Coman inside the penalty area.

The Bavarians went ahead in the first half as Wagner finished with a back-heel from Leon Goretzka’s cross from the left.

Kovac’s men were largely in charge and Thomas Muller would profit as he collected a well-taken brace in the second stanza.

Bayern next travels to face fourth-tier outfit SV Drochtersen/Assel this weekend before their opening Bundesliga clash with TSG 1899 Hoffenheim on the following Friday.