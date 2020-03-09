Saarbrucken and Bayern Munich kept apart in DFB Pokal semi-final draw

Saarbrucken will have to spring a huge surprise against Bayer Leverkusen to reach the DFB-Pokal final, while Bayern Munich face Frankfurt.

Fourth-division side Saarbrucken and Bayern Munich were kept apart in Sunday’s DFB-Pokal semi-final draw, keeping alive the possibility of an extraordinary final between the minnows and Germany’s most successful team.

Saarbrucken, the first team from the fourth tier to ever make the last four, will host Bundesliga high-fliers Bayer Leverkusen on April 21 or 22.

Holders Bayern, meanwhile, face a home tie against Eintracht Frankfurt – the side who beat them 5-1 in the league last November to herald Niko Kovac’s sacking as head coach.

Bayern’s fortunes have improved significantly since then under Hansi Flick and they remain in contention for three trophies after hitting top spot in the Bundesliga and winning 3-0 in the first leg of their Champions League tie against Chelsea.

However, Frankfurt also got the better of Bayern in the 2018 Pokal final, winning 3-1.

Saarbrucken dramatically defeated Fortuna Dusseldorf on penalties in last week’s Pokal quarter-finals, goalkeeper Daniel Batz saving five spot-kicks – one in normal time and four in the shootout.