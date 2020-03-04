Hansi Flick satisfied with Bayern Munich’s narrow DFB-Pokal win

Despite a narrow victory, Hansi Flick was pleased with Bayern Munich’s display at Schalke.

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick was satisfied with his team’s performance after edging Schalke 1-0 in the DFB-Pokal quarter-finals.

Joshua Kimmich’s 40th-minute goal proved to be enough as Bayern dominated possession at the Veltins Arena on Tuesday.

Despite the narrow victory, Flick was happy to move into the last four as Bayern remained on track for a second straight DFB-Pokal crown.

“My team played very well and very intelligently. I am satisfied with the way we won this game,” he said, via the club’s website.

“We played against a Schalke side that played very defensively. Nevertheless, we created chances and did very well overall, during the game we had over 80 per cent possession.

“At the end of the day, it’s always important in the cup that you progress. We’re in the semi-finals, so I’m very proud of my team. The players are in good spirits, they’re in good form.

“We didn’t want to change much. We’ll start to recover now, the boys will have a day and a half off and then we’ll start our preparations for the game against Augsburg.”

Kimmich drilled an effort into the bottom corner from the edge of the area after a corner was cleared into his path before half-time.

The defender acknowledged it was a tough encounter, but felt Bayern deserved their win.

“I don’t think it was possible to roll over opponents like the side we faced because Schalke played very deep and narrowed lots of space. It was not always possible to play fast and directly,” Kimmich said.

“We tried to, but not everything worked out. We also had two or three dangerous counters against us. All in all, it was still a well-deserved victory.

“I’m happy that I made it 1-0 and that the game ended like that. At that moment you just go for it and hope that it goes in.”

Top of the Bundesliga, Bayern host Augsburg on Sunday.