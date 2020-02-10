Bayern Munich to visit Schalke in DFB-Pokal quarter-finals

Schalke will host Bayern Munich while Eintracht Frankfurt face Werder Bremen in the last eight of the DFB-Pokal.

The holders will head to Gelsenkirchen after they edged out Hoffenheim 4-3 in the previous round.

Eintracht Frankfurt – who beat Bayern in the 2018 final – will host Werder Bremen, while Bayer Leverkusen will meet Union Berlin at BayArena.

Fortuna Dusseldorf, who were 5-2 winners at Cologne in round three, were handed an away match against fourth-tier Saarbrucken.

The games will be played on March 3 and 4.