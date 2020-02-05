Dortmund’s Gio Reyna becomes youngest scorer in DFB-Pokal history

Gio Reyna made history as Borussia Dortmund bowed out of the DFB-Pokal.

Reyna, 17, made history with his stunning solo goal as Dortmund bowed out of the competition following a 3-2 third-round loss to Werder Bremen.

The American sensation – a second-half substitute –received the ball outside of the penalty area and weaved past two opponents before curling a shot into the top corner of the net.

Reyna’s 78th-minute strike had made it 3-2 away to Bremen, who raced to a 2-0 lead prior to fellow teenager Erling Haaland taking his tally to eight goals in four matches since joining Dortmund.

Giovanni Reyna becomes the youngest goalscorer in #DFBPokal history, and it’s a strike the American will remember for a long time pic.twitter.com/YQPLihzq5l — The DFB-Pokal (@DFBPokal_EN) February 4, 2020

Haaland’s 67th-minute effort had given Dortmund hope until Bremen restored their two-goal advantage three minutes later.

”The first-half performance was poor. We were lacking tempo in our play. We seemed to be late to every ball and come out worse in every tackle,” said Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre.

“Getting knocked out is very disappointing for all of us. It’s a real shame. We had three or four big chances towards the end and could well have ended up achieving our objective.”

Dortmund defender Mats Hummels added: ”We didn’t have enough depth in our play in the first half, which is something we need if we want to find spaces in behind. This made it easy for Werder and, when you add our defensive errors in the build-up to their goals, it meant we gave them the initiative in the match.

“It was far from a vintage performance from us tonight, but we didn’t play all that badly either. We had enough chances to find an equaliser. I thought the result was fair overall. Congratulations to Werder.”